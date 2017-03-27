The 8 Coolest Cities In The U.S.

Maxwell’s Futuristic New ‘Gods’ Video Brings One Of His ‘blackSUMMERS’night’ Tracks To Neon-Filled Life

03.27.17 1 hour ago

The sultry, soulful singer-songwriter, Maxwell, has released a new music video for “Gods,” a track of his 2016 album blackSUMMERS’night, via Tidal. Additionally, he has announced a tour for May and June, including shows with Common, Ledisi, and Leela James.

In the “Gods” video, Maxwell is seen meandering through a city, seemingly connecting with the buildings lit up by neon blue, green, and purple-toned lights. The lights give the video a moody, modern feel that results in a perfect visual experience to represent Maxwell’s consistent, yet refreshing sound.

Watch the other previously released videos from Maxwell’s best-yet blackSUMMERS’night, including ones for “1990x” and “Lake By The Ocean.”

Here is a full list of dates for Maxwell’s upcoming spring tour.

