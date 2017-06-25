Have you noticed it has been quite some time since Kanye West was around to do any Kanye things. Since his hospitalization late last year, Kanye has mostly existed solely though his wife Kim Kardashian’s random social media posts. Beyond that, Yeezy has strayed from the limelight, quite the turn for a supposed “attention whore.”

Well, if you’re suffering Kanye withdrawals during his hiatus, you’re not alone, and one hip-hop legend is letting her feelings be known. MC Lyte took to Instagram to echo just about everybody’s sentiments, asking Kanye “Where are you?” and saying “we miss you.”

My dear brother you are on my mind. Where are you? How are you? Will we hear you again? How you feel…will we ever hear how you feel? We miss you. Can’t wait to hear that next thing. Those words. That slay. So slick. Sing your song my brother, Jesus Walks…He does, your are, because he was. He is, he lives, ask & believe, he’ll manifest the gift—-NEW LIFE —We miss you Kanye

Kanye recently deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, so it may take some time for ‘Ye to see the note, but if he does, and with his respect for hip-hop history, this might be just enough to at least get him to log back on to pay his respects to Lyte.

Maybe. Hopefully.