Getty Image

While Azealia Banks got one step closer to putting her assault charges to rest today, seems like Meek Mill got himself into some new ones. According to TMZ the rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault for assaulting airport security while in St. Louis.

As the story goes, the employee, who was an overzealous fan attempted to take a selfie with Mill. Somehow during the process, a scuffle occurred which winded up with security being called and Meek being given summons to appear in court. Though he was let go shortly after, as evidenced by video, he will allegedly be charged with assault. If that report is true, the Philly rapper could be in for some trouble as it will likely constitute a violation of his parole.

In 2009, Mill was put on parole following a drug and gun case. When he violated that parole, in February 2016 his sentence was extended an additional six years. With that still going on, an assault charge could land the musician back in jail for some serious time. His last probation violation carried a threat of two years in a state penitentiary but ended up as house arrest. Will the judge be as lenient this time?

(Via TMZ)