Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee in St Louis

03.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

While Azealia Banks got one step closer to putting her assault charges to rest today, seems like Meek Mill got himself into some new ones. According to TMZ the rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault for assaulting airport security while in St. Louis.

As the story goes, the employee, who was an overzealous fan attempted to take a selfie with Mill. Somehow during the process, a scuffle occurred which winded up with security being called and Meek being given summons to appear in court. Though he was let go shortly after, as evidenced by video, he will allegedly be charged with assault. If that report is true, the Philly rapper could be in for some trouble as it will likely constitute a violation of his parole.

In 2009, Mill was put on parole following a drug and gun case. When he violated that parole, in February 2016 his sentence was extended an additional six years. With that still going on, an assault charge could land the musician back in jail for some serious time. His last probation violation carried a threat of two years in a state penitentiary but ended up as house arrest. Will the judge be as lenient this time?

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TAGSmeek mill
Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee in St Louis

Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee in St Louis

03.15.17 1 hour ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP