It was money …. but now attention is the root of all evil! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

In what may or may not be the world’s largest coincidence, yesterday right around the time that Nicki Minaj’s longterm ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels was making an appearance on the Wendy Williams show, her other ex-boyfriend was sub-Instagramming the attention-seekers of the world. And people say women are dramatic?

Try to keep up — so Safaree talks to Wendy Williams, essentially pouring salt in the wounds that Remy Ma opened with her epic diss track “ShETHER” — (which Minaj reportedly claims is full of lies) and says that he expects to be compensated for “helping” his world famous ex-girlfriend. He also claimed that her more recent ex Meek Mill, who reportedly cheated on her, was one of the reasons they broke up.

In the meantime, Meek decides it’s the perfect time to post up a photo of himself right outside a jet, on the phone… (?) with this caption: “It was money …. but now attention is the root of all evil!” Sure, maybe he just had attention, money, and evil on his mind right around the time that Safaree was pursuing all three, or well, at least two out of three, of these things on television yesterday. Could be a total coincidence.

Except then Meek followed it up with this:

Can't be dawg! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Hmm yeah, it’s not totally healthy, but this is kind of a pot, kettle situation, no? Luckily, Nicki is still living her best life, shooting music videos with Future, and minding her own business. I swear, the fact that women get called dramatic when men behave this way still irks me. I like Meek’s music, and I think he’s a good rapper, but both of these guys raised their profile by dating this talented woman, and then throwing her under the bus afterward.