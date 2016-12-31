The Game Vs. Meek Mill - What Happened?

Meek Mill Speaks Out After A Shooting Outside His Concert Leaves Two Dead

12.31.16 1 hour ago

Shots rang out outside a Meek Mill show Friday night and left two people dead and two more injured. The chaos happened just after 11:00 PM outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut as Meek and his entourage were making their way to their awaiting vehicles. Footage taken outside the venue shows Meek leaving the theater before ducking following the sounds of gunshots. Meek was not among the dead or injured.

Rapper Meek Mill was scheduled to perform in the dome at Oakdale Theatre Friday night, according to the Oakdale’s website. Doors opened at 7 p.m. and the show was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Bradley said the show had just ended and the Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred. A security guard told the Record-Journal that vehicles had already begun lining up to exit the parking lot and Meek Mill just got into his vehicle when he heard gunshots.

Wallingford police currently do not have any suspects or persons of interest in custody. The names and ages of the victims have also not yet been released.

