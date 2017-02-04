Getty Image

Meek Mill is making it clear that he is not behind Nicki Minaj getting robbed. The Pinkprint rapper’s home was broken into earlier this week, just a few days after she started kicking it with Drake again following the Meek Mill break-up. The thieves reportedly ransacked Nicki’s crib and made out with $200,000 worth of jewels and other valuables. Police claim the hit must’ve been personal because of the way the rapper’s home was completely trashed.

Meek is petty as hell so people have been given him the side-eye and wondering if he sent goons to rob his famous ex-girlfriend. Well, he didn’t, so he says.