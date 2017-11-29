Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meek Mill’s 2017 has seen its fair share of lows. Despite fighting his current incarceration by any means necessary, the MMG rapper is still promoting his summer album, Wins And Losses. Following the Tony! Toni! Tone! inspired single “Whatever You Need” with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, Meek returns to his softer side for the doting “Fall Thru,” which now has an official video.

The breezy, down-tempo single plays a perfect backdrop as Meek hits up his lady on the phone and asks her to “fall through” once she’s done with work. From there, the “Fall Thru” video pieces together various moments of happiness for Meek. He’s cuddling with his lady, spending quality time with her, smoking, laughing, and doing as best he can to be a good, supportive partner. “When he asked me ’bout you, I just told him that I want you,” Meek raps about a friend inquiring about the MMG rapper’s new lady. “But now its quiet for you, ’cause I told him that I loved you.”

The tone of the video changes near the end, however. Just as Meek and his lady are found sitting, contemplating their respective future together, a black screen pops up with the hashtag #Justice4Meek. It’s a reminder that regardless of the fantasy portrayed in the video, the real Meek Mill is currently attempting to get out of solitary confinement and is incarcerated on what Colin Kaepernick, Jay-Z and a host of others consider an excessive sentence.

“Fall Thru” serves as the first Meek single since his early November sentencing on a probation violation. You can watch Meek enjoy the spoils of freedom in the company of a good woman up top.