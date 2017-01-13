Why All The Drake Hate

Meek Mill Says He’d Fight Drake For $5 Million And Nicki Minaj Can Be The Ring Girl

#Drake #Nicki Minaj
Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.13.17

Getty Image

Always prone to foot-in-mouth syndrome, Meek Mill’s just written another check his ass probably can’t cash. A new video has surfaced with the Philly rapper claiming he would consider entering the boxing ring with his nemesis Drake and he’s even got ideas for how Nicki Minaj can be involved.

The Instagram Live video surfaced on Thursday night and it allegedly appears to show Meek Mill in the gym while someone else has their video rolling on their cellphone. He can be heard saying that he would “break Drizzy the f**k up for five mil” during a convo about Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s supposed upcoming fight. “Of course I would,” he says before following the comment up with another absurd one. “And we gone make Nicki the ring girl,” a reference to his new ex-girlfriend.

Better video quality of #meekmill saying he'd fight #drake for $5 million and #nickiminaj can be the ring girl.

A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

TOPICS#Drake#Nicki Minaj
TAGSDrakeDrake vs Meek Millmeek millNicki MinajWhat's Beef?
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP