Infographic for the LA Crack Epidemic

Meek Mill’s Hot 97 Freestyle Over Rowdy Rebel’s ‘Computers’ Sends Funkmaster Flex Into A Frenzy

#Puff Daddy #Meek Mill
07.21.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

“We gotta take it back to DVD, nappy-braids flow,” Meek warns at the start of his dope, new freestyle for Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex show.

The former battle rapper from Philly has been on a “redemption tour” of sorts, rehabilitating his image after the disastrous beef with Drake that made him a laughingstock of the internet. His “Wins And Losses” film series was a cinematic look at life in the hood, his “Issues” music video illustrated that Meek is drama-free, and he’s been on a quiet hot streak with his singles lately.

Meek uses the nearly five-minute freestyle to do what Meek does best; name-check expensive clothing and cars, flex on the haters, shout-out the homies who didn’t make it out, and reminisce on his days of paranoia and fast money before he start making money legally. He goes in over beats including Puff Daddy’s “Victory” and Rowdy Rebel’s “Computers,” prompting an excited reaction from Flex and Fatboy SSE, who clearly enjoyed hearing the seasoned freestyler drop bars like, “N*ggas can’t figure me out / I keep a stick in the house / I keep a brick in the couch / Sell it the tripled amount.”

Meek Mill’s new album, Wins & Losses, is out today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Puff Daddy#Meek Mill
TAGSFREESTYLEFunkmaster Flexmeek millPUFF DADDYRowdy Rebel

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP