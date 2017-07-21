Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“We gotta take it back to DVD, nappy-braids flow,” Meek warns at the start of his dope, new freestyle for Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex show.

The former battle rapper from Philly has been on a “redemption tour” of sorts, rehabilitating his image after the disastrous beef with Drake that made him a laughingstock of the internet. His “Wins And Losses” film series was a cinematic look at life in the hood, his “Issues” music video illustrated that Meek is drama-free, and he’s been on a quiet hot streak with his singles lately.

Meek uses the nearly five-minute freestyle to do what Meek does best; name-check expensive clothing and cars, flex on the haters, shout-out the homies who didn’t make it out, and reminisce on his days of paranoia and fast money before he start making money legally. He goes in over beats including Puff Daddy’s “Victory” and Rowdy Rebel’s “Computers,” prompting an excited reaction from Flex and Fatboy SSE, who clearly enjoyed hearing the seasoned freestyler drop bars like, “N*ggas can’t figure me out / I keep a stick in the house / I keep a brick in the couch / Sell it the tripled amount.”

Meek Mill’s new album, Wins & Losses, is out today.