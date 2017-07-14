Meek Mill’s Quiet Hot Streak Continues With His New Single ‘Issues’

Getty Image

It’s true, after his feud with Drake, Meek Mill kind of disappeared for a while, but ever since he’s returned to the limelight, the Philly MC has been unleashing waves of potent music seemingly non-stop for about a year and a half straight. Sure, he’s found himself in his share of tabloid-worthy drama in that time as well, but if your focus is the music, Meek has been firing on all cylinders and his latest single “Issues” is just the latest example.

With just a week to go until Meek intends to release his next album Wins And Losses he lets loose the latest single from the LP, and while he doesn’t address all the drama surrounding his life since the Drake beef like he promised he would on the album, it’s just another dope track in a long string of them. Meek attacks the track with a rapid fire flow that has become his trademark, but pauses for brief moments and in the chorus to harmonize a hypnotic chorus with the aid of some auto-tune.

With all of the big releases from big names this year, Meek fits right in and adds the third album of 2017 from MMG’s three big shots in Meek, Rick Ross and Wale, making it a banner year for the outfit and a comeback of sorts for the label after they had been mostly written off in the last year or so.