From the moment Meek Mill was handed a 2-4 year prison sentence for a parole violation, attention was turned squarely to the judge presiding over the case, Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley. The judge has presided over Meek’s case from the beginning, and has been criticized almost every step of the way, including Nicki Minaj questioning her motives in open court at a parole hearing back in 2015. Judge Brinkley has been accused of being biased towards Meek, and is reportedly under FBI investigation due to due to “a possible extortionate demand” in the case. Now, Meek will have to face her again.

Billboard reports that Brinkley will be the judge Meek faces in his bail hearing after Thanksgiving on November 27th. Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed the news, and also revealed that Meek is out of solitary confinement, a point of contention from his team earlier in the week.

Support for Meek in hopes of his sentence being reduced has been picking up steam in the weeks since he was initially sentenced. Big names like Colin Kaepernick and Jay-Z have been especially vocal in supporting him, with Jay even going so far as to pen an op-ed for The New York Times in Meek’s defense.

Meek’s bail hearing is scheduled for 9 AM on November 27th.