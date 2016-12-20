Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Meek Mill Shifts Focus To ‘Dreamchaser 4.5’ As Nicki Minaj Break-Up Rumors Linger

#Nicki Minaj
12.20.16 2 days ago

Meek Mill is putting all the social media f*ckery involving Nicki Minaj behind him and is instead gearing up for the release of his upcoming Dreamchaser 4.5 project. The Philly rapper hopped on Instagram, where he posted that that face-down, ass-up picture of a mystery woman purported to be Nicki, and shared an update with fans.

Just Leveling out the sound of music with #DC4.5 and actually like all kinds of music even the new rap … but this season ain’t the time to be coming with that RE-ROCK I’m coming right back to deliver to the people! #BRINGTHEGAMEBACK
#DEDICATIONDETERMINATIONDISCIPLINE

Meek first announced DC4.5 early November and said the project would be dropping “any day now” which we all know is rap talk for “sometime between now and never.” DC4.5, be it an album, a mixtape, or one of his 4/4 deals, will likely be well received by his die-hard fans. The rapper found moderate success with Dreamchaser 4, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart following its October 28th release. The album sold over 80,000 copies its first week.

Dreamchaser 4.5 currently doesn’t have a release date, but with Nicki Minaj breakup rumors keeping Meek’s name in the headlines, Dec. 20 would be the perfect time.

