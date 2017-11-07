How Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence Highlights The Flaws Of The Justice System

#Meek Mill
11.07.17 47 mins ago

Instagram/Uproxx

The truest revelations about the inadequacy of our legal system are in individual stories. Look no further than Robert Williams, better known as Meek Mill, who was sentenced yesterday to two to four years in prison for probation violations at the height of his career. Though he had a May scuffle at the St. Louis Airport, where charges were dropped, and a reckless driving offense in New York, presiding Judge Genece Brinkley specifically cited violations of a court order restricting his travel and failed drug tests — though prosecutors said he had been clean since January and didn’t recommend jail time.

Meek didn’t shoot anyone, sexually assault anyone, or deal drugs. He hasn’t been caught with a gun since being convicted of a weapons charge almost a decade ago, in 2008. But for myriad reasons, his probation, which was originally only five years, has been sustained for over almost a decade, an albatross hanging from him like one of the many pieces of jewelry he’s known to rock. It’s a wonder he’s made it to the plateau he’s achieved as an artist, as he’s been confined to the state of Pennsylvania for months at a time, missed out on who knows how much money, and even a movie with Will Smith.

In 2014, he tweeted:

“Every time I go 2 probation it’s a new thing. The D.A. on my case a racist. I caught that case when I was 18 [and] she’s still bothering me….I go 2 court July 11th. I want every piece of press 2 see the way they try 2 handle my case because I’m famous. I been on probation almost 6 years without going back 2 jail. I’ve been going 2 see probation every 30 days for almost 6 years. They want me 2 live in Philly so I can get killed or catch a dumb case and go 2 jail. They won’t be happy til it happen.”

The Assistant Defense Attorney he was referring to, Noel Desantis, somehow took his venting as a provocation and said, “he’s asking me to send him to jail and that’s what I’m going to ask for.” She previously sent him to etiquette classes after his fans attacked her based on his tweets — as if he could control that. He was sentenced to six months in prison in July of 2014 for violations that included not coordinating his travel schedule with his probation officer and taking a picture with a gun on Instagram.

