According to Page Six, the judge in Meek Mill‘s now over decade-long probation case who just sentenced him back to prison for the next 2-4 years for violating the conditions of his probation is being investigated by the FBI. Judge Genece Brinkley is reportedly being investigated for possibly unethical relationships in Philadelphia, where Meek hails from.

One of Page Six’s sources has advised that “Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016,” due to “a possible extortionate demand,” possibly stemming from Meek Mill’s lawyer’s complaint that Brinkley had previously requested the rapper to shout her out on a song, as well as leave his deal with Roc Nation management to sign with her associate, Charlie Mack’s label.

“Mack had previously told Meek how he ‘knows the judge and he could help him with his case,’” explained the anonymous source. However, Mack insisted he doesn’t know Brinkley. “I’ve spent more time talking to you than I ever talked to the judge,” he told reporters. “There is no conspiracy, Meek is an old friend of 30-plus years.”

While the FBI’s Philadelphia field office would not confirm the existence of an investigation, per Bureau policy, the possibility that a federal agency could be looking into Brinkley’s courtroom activities adds an interesting wrinkle to the ongoing drama.