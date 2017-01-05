Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Meek Mill may be in his bag this year but he’s also in his feelings. Soon after Nicki Minaj announced she was as single as a dollar bill following two years of dating Meek, the Philadelphia Dreamchaser responded with a shot at his ex-girlfriend.

Posting a picture of white Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sneakers worth your rent, a petty Meek advised [and deleted], “if you walk out don’t wear these they wack…..” Now I know that sounds like too much of a reach for it to be a Nicki Minaj diss, but let’s go back to 2013.

YouTube

The pricey wedge kicks are the very same ones Nicki Minaj had on her feet in Ciara’s “I’m Out” video featuring the rapper. Coincidentally, Minaj is rapping about exes shading her on Instagram on the break-up track and her “f*ck a petty n****” being her motto.

Huh, you gon’ play me? On Instagram, n*ggas trying to shade me
But your bitch at home trying to play me, I’m Nicki M Weezy F, baby
Man, f*ck you and your lady, gun butt you, cause you’re shady
Now which b*tch want it, cause that b*tch get it
I gave him to you, bitch, don’t f*cking forget it

At the time, those lyrics could’ve been pointed at ex-boyfriend Safaree, but if the shoe fits Meek now, so be it.

Meanwhile, the “Litty” rapper was on Instagram last night, drinking the pain away and singing, “I need love.” Peep that below and keep both Meek and Nicki in your prayers as they get through this difficult period in their lives.

