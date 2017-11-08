Getty Image

Meek Mill’s 2 to 4-year prison sentence for a parole violation has stirred up controversy, as his violations came as a result of charges that were ultimately dropped and apparently against the wishes of his parole officer. Plenty of big names have stepped up to support the 30-year-old rapper, including Jay-Z, but now the most important voice is speaking up for Meek and they’re doing it as loudly as possible.

A Change.org petition has gained steam in support of Meek, as the petitioner is asking for reconsideration in Meek’s sentencing from a man who might be able to actually make a change: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. While there is some confusion online about whether the petition was started by Wolf, it’s clearly addressed to him and the petition states it will be delivered to Wolf.

“In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to reevaluate the charges,” the petition states. “This petition is designed to show the amount of people who believe that the punishment was harsh and that him being imprisoned will be a disservice to the youth and community at large. We humbly ask for your reconsideration of his sentence.”

The petition goes on to mention the work Meek does in the community and the efforts he’s taken to “change his image while still remaining true to his artistry and who he is as a man.” So far it has soared past the 35,000 signatures it initially asked for and has now changed the goal to 50,000. Wolf has yet to mention it on his Twitter account, but with as big as the news of Meek’s sentencing has been, it’s likely the Governor will at least hear about the situation at some point.