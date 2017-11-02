Getty Image

It seemed like Meek Mill got a slap on the wrist after taking a plea deal in his August reckless driving case, but it may have violated his probation in Pennsylvania — and now he’s facing serious time. TMZ reported that the rapper is facing up to two years in prison after getting in trouble in Manhattan and in St. Louis, where he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a March incident with airport employees.

Though the St. Louis charges were dropped, and Meek did enough community service to wipe the New York reckless driving case off of his record, his judge may still feel like the “Whatever You Need’ rapper ran afoul of the law. Last year he faced prison time for submitting cold water during a urine test and leaving Pennsylvania to attend the American Music Awards without getting approval from his probation officer. The judge determined that he violated his probation, but sentenced him to 90 days house arrest and six months of parole in February of 2016.

This time could be more serious for Meek, as he reportedly faces up to 20 months in prison. This would be his third violation of the probation issued after his 2008 drugs and weapons charge, as he was determined to have violated his probation in 2014 for booking shows outside of Pennsylvania without permission.