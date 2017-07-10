WINS AND LOSSES!!! 7/21 MY 3rd "really 4th" STUDIO ALBUM!!! Let's get it A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Few rappers have had a career as eventful as Meek Mill, especially in recent years. On his upcoming studio album Wins And Losses, he’s ready to speak on it all. This morning, Meek took to Instagram to drop the artwork for his third album, set to be released on July 21st — which is the second anniversary of him jumping on Twitter to call out Drake for having ghostwriters. Interesting date choice.

Based on the album artwork, it seems like he really does plan to touch on the most impactful events of his career. There’s pictures of him performing on arena stages, chillin’ on private jets (with the money phone) and of course, bike life. There’s also a picture of slain Dreamchaser Lil Snupe with a halo, caskets, and what appears to be an ankle monitor which he wore during probation. There’s sure to be at least a couple shots at Nicki Minaj and Drake as well.

Along with the album art, Meek dropped a short teaser video for the project, in which he’s deep in reflective mode, rhyming about fake friends and the overall “price of being great.” Maybe news of the project will stir anticipation for his Against All Odds tour with Yo Gotti, which was recently post-poned. Regardless, the album should be an insightful look into the career of one of the genre’s biggest lightning rods. Despite all the highs and lows, it still feels like he’s on the right side of the figurative mountain, yet to offer his opus. Hopefully Wins And Losses will be the biggest W yet.