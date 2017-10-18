Getty Image

Much of the music industry is in question right now with Billboard potentially adding Youtube views to their metrics and labels finding a way to goose that opportunity to push records all the way to the top of the charts. The industry is constantly changing as labels, artists and everybody else involved with the music business adjusts to the fluctuating climate and metrics surrounding streaming and free music online. For labels, the move always has been looking for efficiency, getting the most bang for their buck and finding newer and easier ways to do so, and proven formulas to continue churning out hits and making money.

One artist has grown tired of the formulaic machinations of hit-making though and he is not holding his tongue. Super-producer Metro Boomin took to Twitter to air out his grievances throughout the day, and he took aim squarely at one label and one man: creative officer for Warner Music Group Mike Caren. Metro specifically attacked Atlantic records, the home of rap stars like Cardi B, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Wiz Khalifa, Boosie, Lil Uzi Vert and more, and did not hold back.

“PSA to producers everywhere, don’t let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul,” he tweeted to begin the conversation. “What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters.” Metro went on to detail their song-making practices, and his struggles with that as an artist.

“I’m not against major labels at all let that be clear. APG is just evil,” he continued. “These n—-s got a whole textbook on how to put a hit together like it’s a f*cking math problem. I to this day find it hard to believe. They basically just want to slave you and steal your music to make hits.”

Metro was joined by other artists supporting his claims, but Atlantic has yet to respond in any way to the allegations. Songwriting camps are nothing new in the industry, neither are collaborative efforts in order to churn out a hit, but Metro clearly feels like the practice has crossed the line past decency, at least in Atlantic’s case.

Check out all of Metro’s tweets below along with tweets from Joe Budden Earl Sweatshirt, London On Da Track, Mike Will Made-It and more who chimed in to support Metro as well.

PSA to producers everywhere, don't let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul 🖤 https://t.co/W1kk3DuTh5 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Dallas Martin, Orlando Wharton, and Lanre Gaba are good friends and black execs who do great business and wanna help us win. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

I just want to be clear and not publicly disrespect those who have been in my corner all along. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

But like I said, stay away from APG. They play by their own rules. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

This is not about slander. This is about not letting art and more importantly, lives go to waste. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

It is just so demeaning to take advantage of hungry artists/producers/writers who put their whole life into their music just 4 u to rob them — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Sounds about right https://t.co/AkwswnX6Mj — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

I'm not against major labels at all let that be clear. APG is just evil. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

How is a motherfucker in an office working 9-5 going to tell you how to make your beats or write your songs?? — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

I let APG fly me to LA when I was 19. It was something I was of course excited about beforehand but day by day saw how full of 💩 they were. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

These niggas got a whole textbook on how to put a hit together like it's a fucking math problem. I to this day find it hard to believe. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

ive heard white people in the studio say "wow this is like a math equation" verbatim https://t.co/ZJCM63wpmV — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) October 18, 2017

They basically just want to slave you and steal your music to make hits. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

I just got so much love for all the dope upcoming musicians and don't want to see you fall victim so I'm letting you know. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Still preparing my Mike Caren expose, he been trash for awhile now……. https://t.co/riLy7zW2zN — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 18, 2017

When metro said Atlantic I knew it was APG. — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) October 18, 2017

Dude, don't get me started on this. I know first hand from working at THAT label! — Mogul (@Mike_Mogul) October 18, 2017

I signed with them back in 2012. Worst decision I ever made in my life. I started making music the way they wanted me too and…epic fail — khalief brown (@KB_PUSH) October 18, 2017

I was another “hot producer out of Atlanta” at the moment. So I know exactly what you speaking on. Wish I could see thru it then — khalief brown (@KB_PUSH) October 18, 2017

That’s all they want to do https://t.co/31AjXmtzur — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) October 18, 2017

Seeing shit like that is part of what inspired me to have my own label. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017