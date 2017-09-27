GUESS WHAT?? DOOM IS BACK AND ADULT SWIM IS BRINGING HIM TO YOU: https://t.co/2pUD4QNZBy 15 STRAIGHT WEEKS OF ALL NEW DOOM JAMS. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 7, 2017

MF Doom is a notoriously hard dude to track down, so when we get to hear from him, it’s an opportunity that hip-hop heads cherish. That’s why everybody was so excited about his partnership with Adult Swim, who was in the process of releasing a new MF Doom project, The Missing Notebook Rhymes, one track at a time over 15 weeks. However, we say “was” because now, the songs have been taken offline.

Going to the page that used to host the ongoing releases now redirects to the the main Adult Swim music site, and Adult Swim provided the following statement when asked about the change, via Mass Appeal:

“Adult Swim is ending our relationship with DOOM, and thus, the remaining Missing Notebook Rhymes will unfortunately have to remain… missing. We are glad to have had the chance to provide the previous free tracks to our fans.”

Beyond that, there’s been no other official explanation offered, not from MF Doom and not from Adult Swim — unless you count this sad-faced tweet from Adult Swim Singles Creative Director Jason DeMarco:

So, after seven weeks of new music that included contributions from Jay Electronica, Kool Keith, The Alchemist, and others, The Missing Notebook Rhymes is presumably done, unless MF Doom decides to release the project himself through other methods. The songs that were already out have obviously been re-uploaded, though, so listen to the previously released tracks below.