Adult Swim

MF Doom, one of rap’s most famous recluses, is about to come out of hiding. The Madvillainy rapper is partnering with Adult Swim to launch The Missing Notebook Rhymes, a collection of 15 weeks of new music. The first one of those tracks? A collaboration with the late Sean Price titled “Negus.” It’s the first reported Doom track since his “Mad Nice” collaboration with Black Thought that arrived this past April.

Taken from the upcoming posthumous album Imperius Rex, Doom and Price trade bars over horror style strings and pumping drums from Crummiebeats. “I’ll pop your noodle / If I don’t do it then Rock will shoot you,” Price threatens. Doom follows it up with his traditionally fun spaghetti western rap style. “For you take a stab at it, look deep and study,” he raps. “Doom on ya hot sauce / Take you out to deep water / Group hug, who know the next time you’ll see your daughter?”

The Missing Notebook Rhymes is not the first time Doom and Adult Swim have collaborated. Earlier this year Adult Swim announced that “Light Years,” a previously leaked track from Doom featuring Jay Electronica would be part of the 2017 Adult Swim Singles Program.

GUESS WHAT?? DOOM IS BACK AND ADULT SWIM IS BRINGING HIM TO YOU: https://t.co/2pUD4QNZBy 15 STRAIGHT WEEKS OF ALL NEW DOOM JAMS. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 7, 2017

So while you’re still itching and waiting for DoomStarks, the rapper’s super tag-team with Ghostface Killah to get off the ground, this large cache of MF Doom tracks coming down the pipe should serve as a nice hold over. Hear “Negus” below.