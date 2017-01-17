Getty Image

Famed author Michael Eric Dyson is back with his latest delve into race relations in the united states, the timely Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America. The book hit store shelves today, January 17, and it features a dedication to a trio of women who have succeeded in any number of mediums and endeavors and have had major impact on American culture: The Knowles.

Yes, Dyson dedicated the book to Beyonce, Solange and Tina Knowles, with brief but glowing dedications to each women and Jay Z posted them on his seldom used Facebook account for all of the world to see. “To Beyonce Knowles Carter,” Dyson writes to start the homages. “Lover of black people, genius and greatest living entertainer, feminist and global humanitarian.”

From there he paid the same respect to Solange and Tina, listing off their various accomplishments and heaping them with praise as well. “Solange Knowles, Lover of black people, amazing artist, fearless advocate for the vulnerable. Tina Knowles-Lawson, lover of black people, gifted fashion designer and philanthropist, loving matriarch.”

It’s quite the show of respect, and judging by the fact that Jay dusted off his Facebook to reveal it to the world you can surmise it’s appreciated. Dyson’s Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America is currently on sale at Amazon for $15.49 here.