Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Migos Add A Little ‘Culture’ To Late Night TV With Their ‘Bad And Boujee’ Performance On ‘Kimmel Live’

Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

If there’s anyone in America who hasn’t become familiar with the phrase “Raindrop, drop top” by now, chances are they have now after Migos made their way to late night TV for their latest performance. The trio was the musical guest on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where they treated the crowd to “Bad and Boujee.” Watch above as Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff electrify the audience with the energy.

The Atlanta group’s been riding high in recent weeks after Donald Glover gave them the best co-sign ever by shouting them and the song out numerous times at the Golden Globes. The actor’s mentions spiked the chart performance for the fun-loving song, which was already a viral success thanks to the memes crafted around its opening lines, and catapulted it into the no. 1 position on the Billboard charts.

The timing of it all couldn’t be any more perfect. Migos are set to release their new album, Culture, on January 27. All three members wore white hoodies with the album title in Supreme box logo-style, which will probably sell out if anyone decides to print them up for merch.

Below, check out a few more pics from the group taken from their time in TV land.

Migos x Kimmel C U L T U R E 1/27

A photo posted by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

C U L T U R E 2 K I M M E L 1 / 2 7

A photo posted by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

TAGSjimmey kimmel liveMigos
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP