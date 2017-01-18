Migos Add A Little ‘Culture’ To Late Night TV With Their ‘Bad And Boujee’ Performance On ‘Kimmel Live’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s anyone in America who hasn’t become familiar with the phrase “Raindrop, drop top” by now, chances are they have now after Migos made their way to late night TV for their latest performance. The trio was the musical guest on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where they treated the crowd to “Bad and Boujee.” Watch above as Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff electrify the audience with the energy.

The Atlanta group’s been riding high in recent weeks after Donald Glover gave them the best co-sign ever by shouting them and the song out numerous times at the Golden Globes. The actor’s mentions spiked the chart performance for the fun-loving song, which was already a viral success thanks to the memes crafted around its opening lines, and catapulted it into the no. 1 position on the Billboard charts.

The timing of it all couldn’t be any more perfect. Migos are set to release their new album, Culture, on January 27. All three members wore white hoodies with the album title in Supreme box logo-style, which will probably sell out if anyone decides to print them up for merch.

Below, check out a few more pics from the group taken from their time in TV land.

