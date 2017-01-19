Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Migos Bring Out Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz And More For ‘Bad And Boujee’

Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.19.17

Where's Quavo?

A video posted by Jeff Weiss (@passionweiss) on

The mass hysteria created when Migos’ runaway hit “Bad and Boujee” comes on in public settings is inescapable. No one can keep their cool once Offset says “You know” and it all goes downhill from there. If you don’t believe it, just watch how crazy it got once the trio performed the track during a performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and their music friends like Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, YG and even Lakers players Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson joined them on stage at The Novo DTLA.

And it’s not just the artists who go wild. The fans in attendance, perhaps taking their cues from that one Nigerian crowd that went viral, erupt with glee, too. From the stage to the venue floor, everyone in attendance is jumping and yelling lyrics at the top of their lungs, which is really what the music’s all about — having good, unadulterated fun in the moment.

Don’t expect the “The Beatles of this generations” to slow down anytime soon. In fact, it would be nice if we could just fast forward a few days and get to their Culture album already instead of having to wait all the way to January 27th.

Check out more clips from the performance below.

TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERLil YachtyMigos
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP