Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Migos and Lil Uzi Vert getting together for “Bad and Boujee” was one of the few good things about this year. If you don’t believe us, ask Lagos, Nigeria. So with everyone turning toward 2017 and trying to enter the new year with a smile on, it makes sense that they would go back to the summer song for a bit of levity. Across the internet, fans have been turning the song’s instantly recognizable “Rain drop, drop top” opening into all manner of jokes, pop culture references and general weirdness.

We’ve collected a few of our favorites below. Check them out.

First, we have a reminder of Kodak Black’s terrible, no good, very bad stream.

Rain drop

Drop top Kodak dropped his phone streaming live and everyone seen his beebop pic.twitter.com/sCbscIR2d8 — Daniel (@MyFavsTrash) December 28, 2016

A few words of warning.