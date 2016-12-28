5 VH1 Hip Hop Honors Tribute Performances You Need To See

These Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ Memes Are Here To Send 2016 Out On A High Note

#Twitter
12.28.16 11 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Migos and Lil Uzi Vert getting together for “Bad and Boujee” was one of the few good things about this year. If you don’t believe us, ask Lagos, Nigeria. So with everyone turning toward 2017 and trying to enter the new year with a smile on, it makes sense that they would go back to the summer song for a bit of levity. Across the internet, fans have been turning the song’s instantly recognizable “Rain drop, drop top” opening into all manner of jokes, pop culture references and general weirdness.

We’ve collected a few of our favorites below. Check them out.

First, we have a reminder of Kodak Black’s terrible, no good, very bad stream.

A few words of warning.

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSinstagramMEMESMigosTwitter

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP