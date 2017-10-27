@migos announce at #PowerhouseNYC that @iamcardib and @nickiminaj are going to be on #culture2 and played part of their new song “motorsport” 😛😛 A post shared by Power 105.1 (@power1051) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

It looks like we get to hear the two reigning queens of hip-hop on a song together sooner than expected. At New York’s Power 105.1 Powerhouse, Migos took a moment during their set to bring Offset’s lady love Cardi B onstage and preview their upcoming collaboration with her and Nicki Minaj entitled “Motor Sport” to boisterous applause from the massive crowd. Apparently, the new song will be on Culture 2, which is hopefully coming soon since it turns out Quavo actually didn’t lose the hard drive with the files on it.

Migos are playing a pretty important role in Cardi B and Nicki breaking a huge stigma in rap. It’s been quite some time since the top female rappers in hip-hop have collaborated rather than being pitted against each other. Nicki and Cardi’s willingness to work together also directly defies their own fans’ expectations; when Cardi first started acquiring a tremendous buzz for “Bodak Yellow” and racking up guest features all over the place, some fans deemed her a threat to Nicki’s continued supremacy. However, it wasn’t long before Cardi had laid those suspicions to rest, paving the way for “Motor Sport.”

Shortly after the preview went up on Power’s Instagram, Motown Records released a looped-up streaming preview of their own, a la Republic Records’ Youtube release of Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” which has been credited with the song’s tremendous success. Check it out below.