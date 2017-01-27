Takeoff Takes Center Stage On Migos’ New Album ‘Culture’ And That’s Perfect

01.27.17 45 mins ago

iTunes

Just over three years ago Migos hit the scene, armed with a rapid fire flow, flanked in gold and draped in Versace they were a phenomenon so undeniable even Drake had to get in on the fun. His co-sign helped pushed Quavo, Offset and Takeoff onto the precipice of stardom. Legal troubles halted their momentum, and the group never quite fulfilled the promise of “Versace” and their early fame, but now, riding high off their first No. 1 record ever it seems they have finally lived up to their potential.

Building off the momentum of “Bad And Boujee” Migos’ timing couldn’t be any more perfect with the release of their their second official album Culture. While they were plagued with redundancy in the past, Migos seem to have finally found their footing, shifting between their trademark, stuttering flow and more harmonic, digitally enhanced cooing throughout the project’s hour-long runtime. While Quavo is often touted as the group’s most talented performer, it seems to be Offset that takes the lead on Culture, easily varying up his gaudy, d-boy street tales with specks of introspection and witty similes and metaphors throughout. His voice booms while Quavo and Takeoff’s lighter pitches complement him and mesh perfectly as Offset takes the spotlight.

TAGSALBUM STREAMSCulture (Migos Album)Migos

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 20 hours ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP