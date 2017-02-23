2 Chainz Steals The Show In Migos’ Dark And Luxurious ‘Deadz’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Still riding high off plenty of success in the past month and a half, today Migos dropped a brand new video for “Deadz,” and enlisted 2 Chainz to appear alongside them. The track is off their brand new album Culture, which has been buoyed by the prevalence of the smash hit “Bad And Boujee.”

While my personal favorite is still “T-Shirt” by a long shot, “Deadz” is a great example of how southern rappers works like transformers when they connect. 2 Chainz builds off the momentum that Migos sets, showing up about halfway through interrupt their slick, signature triplet flow with a slow-drawled, pun-heavy verse about the Washington D.C. mall and selling drugs.

As for the video, it keeps visuals on the luxurious aesthetic with a full orchestra, slain enemies in coffins, glistening hallways hung with chandeliers, and an outdoor stone building that looks to be a simulation of a historic building. Whatever it is, the whole set up is every bit as dark as it is luxurious. Of course, it’s an easy leap to identify the “dead” in question here as dead presidents on the money that is also plentiful in the clip. The best part might be preppy aesthetic that all four rappers rock throughout the video — which includes a fur hat at one point. And despite Migos’ best efforts, 2 Chainz sort of steals the show during his off-kilter verse. Watch the whole thing, which was directed by DAPS, above.