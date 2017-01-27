7 Things You Didn't Know About Tupac's Hit Em Up

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.27.17

Welp @migos is not feeling @souljaboy

Migos don’t have time for frivolous beef right now, not while they’re riding the wave of good fortune from Donald Glover’s huge Golden Globes co-sign, the viral and commercial success of “Bad and Boujee” and, now, releasing their latest album, Culture. That’s why the only have a few choice words for their old nemesis and frequent agitator, Soulja Boy: “F*ck that n****.”

Those were Quavo’s words when the Atlanta trio appeared on The Breakfast Club on Friday morning, when they were doing the press run to promote the new album. The show’s host Charlamagne Tha God decided to poke a hornet’s nest by asking “How do you stay out of the way of beef?,” before pointing out to Quavo that “Soulja Boy had some words for you.” Instead of overreacting and potentially reigniting the war of words, he kept an even face in response to the question.

The origins of the beef between Quavo and Soulja aren’t really that clear as it’s been one-sided affair for the most part. SB’s gone on a few social media rants and recorded a diss song, creatively titled “Beef,” in late 2016. Thankfully, it blew over once Soulja set his eyes on a new target, Chris Brown, when Quavo didn’t give the “Turn My Swag On” rapper the response he wanted.

Offset and Takeoff backed their guy up during Friday’s interview. “We ain’t hurting nobody,” Offset said. “We good. We getting money for real, and we gon’ keep getting money.”

But, it was Takeoff who had the best response to the bullshit. “Stack, pray, and stay out the way,” he said.

Watch the interview clip above.

