How Migos Almost Missed Out On Drake’s ‘Versace’ Verse

Migos’ recent press run included a sitdown with Ebro Darden and Beats 1 for an interview where they chat about the group’s current success and the path that led them there. One of reference points everyone mentions is their connection to Drake and how he served as the jumping off point for their music gaining wider recognition. As they reveal here, how they linked up with rap’s most influential co-signer wasn’t very complicated at all.

They bring it all back to a video they saw of Drake and DJ Drama going back and forth over who was hotter at the time: Migos or Rich Homie Quan. While Dram argued for Quan, Drake cast his vote for Migos. Quavo said, “Drama was trying to tell him that Rich Homie Quan is the new thing. In the video he’s like ‘Nah man have you heard Migos though?’”

The guys peeped Drake tipping his hand and took it as a sign. “When I seen that, I knew he wanted to work with us but we never met him ’til we got to Birthday Bash,” Quavo said. “And ever since then, I sent him two or three records. He wanted to get on ‘Pronto’ or ‘Versace’ and I just sent him ‘Versace.'” It was that decision to send Drake one record over the other that perhaps changed the trajectory of their whole career when you look at it in retrospect. “Pronto” is a cool track, but it doesn’t have the same slump and bounce as “Versace,” so who knows if the former would’ve created the same springboard as the fashion-forward track.

Ebro’s relationship has thawed a lot since the days when he tried to clown them for the way they rapped and talked. With their elevated status and his better understanding of them as a group, the conversation covers a lot ground as Ebro and the group speak on the impact of their Culture project and how they’ve influenced music and everything related to it over the course of their run. “In that four years how we’ve changed everything,” Offset said. “I could respectfully say to myself that I changed the game.”

With that in mind, they also chat about artists emulating the group’s style instead of crafting their own, the ease of collaboration between them and they also clear up their intended meaning behind the slang term “dab,” dispelling the idea that it’s a reference to “freebasing marijuana,” as Ebro describes it. At one point, the discussion shifts to their work with current collaborators and they speak on how easy it is to work with Travi$ Scott and Gucci Mane. For the latter, they mention that they have a stash of records, “200 to 300” actually, tucked away in the vault. So is it too soon to start discussing the idea of them releasing a joint project or two in the near future?

Watch the full clip above.