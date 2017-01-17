Mony Powr RSpt / Hoodrich

Migos continue on their hot streak as the move closer to the release of their Culture album by hopping on “I Can” with fellow Atlanta resident Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

The track, produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and DJ Spinz, is a money-motivated cut that moves at a slow pace, which leaves ample room for the overflow of words that comes from the MCs. As expected, Quavo kicks the song off with his usual set of similes and metaphors meant to make listeners smile as he counts all the many ways he counts up loot, poses a prime threat to steal your girl and more.

“You tried to pull up with that little boat

My n****s pull up with that truckload

Backwards stouts, eggrolls

Ain’t having clout doing free shows

Everybody know she the cheap hoe

I’m on my bag tortitos”

But, there are no weak links in the chain here as the Three Wise Migos and Pablo all deliver. It’s something Pablo touched on when explaining why they linked in the first place. “They the hottest rap group period and I’m the hottest up-and-coming,” Pablo Juan said of the collab. “Too many bars to just listen once.”

Listen to “I Can” below and purchase the track on iTunes or the digital retailer of your choice right here.