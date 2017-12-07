Trap Meets EDM As Migos And Marshmello Release Their ‘Bright’ Soundtrack Collaboration ‘Danger’

In Will Smith’s upcoming Netflix movie Bright, he’s a cop with an orc partner in a strange alternate version of Earth. Even weird than that is all the unlikely collaborations the film’s soundtrack is set to feature: Pairings include ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello, DRAM and Neil Young, and Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert. Bright: The Album drops on December 15th, but ahead of that, the joint track by Migos and Marshmello, “Danger,” just premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show.

