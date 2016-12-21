my first time DJing for Migos. this what happened when I played Bad & Boujee in Lagos, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/AJPP99m8aJ
— Dapper Daddy (@JohnTheDapperDJ) December 21, 2016
Migos knows no boundaries or limitations. The reunited rap trio have already broken the boundaries between rap and classical music and rappers and good acting performances. It would be foolish to think they’d let half a world of distance stand in their way either. That’s how you get clips like this one, where a crowd in Lagos, Nigeria absolutely lost its mind to their Lil Uzi Vert-assisted hit “Bad and Boujee.”
DJ John J — who was performing with Migos for the first time at the Christmas concert in the country’s largest city — tweeted out a surreal 60-second clip of the venue absolutely exploding when the song kicks off.
The video spread quickly because energy levels that high can’t help but be infectious and just about everyone was ready to admit they missed the best show of 2016.
And at least one fan took it upon themselves to give the group a lesson in exchange rates.
We’re still waiting on No Label 3, but if its because Migos are too busy staging shows like this, then it’s probably forgivable. Check out a bit of their performance of “Dat Way” below and if you’re still feeling uncomfortably energetic, work some of it off with their Young Thug collab “Cocoon.”
DAT WAY pic.twitter.com/T4wJDSZR82
— 🗡 (@6PAPl) December 21, 2016
