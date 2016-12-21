my first time DJing for Migos. this what happened when I played Bad & Boujee in Lagos, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/AJPP99m8aJ — Dapper Daddy (@JohnTheDapperDJ) December 21, 2016

Migos knows no boundaries or limitations. The reunited rap trio have already broken the boundaries between rap and classical music and rappers and good acting performances. It would be foolish to think they’d let half a world of distance stand in their way either. That’s how you get clips like this one, where a crowd in Lagos, Nigeria absolutely lost its mind to their Lil Uzi Vert-assisted hit “Bad and Boujee.”

DJ John J — who was performing with Migos for the first time at the Christmas concert in the country’s largest city — tweeted out a surreal 60-second clip of the venue absolutely exploding when the song kicks off.

The video spread quickly because energy levels that high can’t help but be infectious and just about everyone was ready to admit they missed the best show of 2016.

Migos performing their hit single "Bad and Boujee" in Nigeria

This is how every crowd should be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f2VcWBkC6W — lord quavo (@ohmylordquavo) December 21, 2016

migos performing bad and boujee in africa. nigeria lit as fuck. pic.twitter.com/85u46cSSnF — 🗡 (@6PAPl) December 21, 2016

Im really hoping this Rae Sremmurd concert in Amsterdam is anywhere near as lit as that Migos in Nigeria concert — Papo Sandiego (@Jo_Pa_Po) December 21, 2016

That video of Migos performing in Nigeria is fucking 🔥😭😭😭😭 — V. (@__Adoreher) December 21, 2016

If someone asked me what I'd do with a time machine, at this point I'd just use it to go to this show https://t.co/GkKTIGlAVl — Austin Vesely (@AustinVesely) December 21, 2016

Migos's 2016 performance in Nigeria has already been more culturally significant than Woodstock — bsage (@bsageATL) December 21, 2016

And at least one fan took it upon themselves to give the group a lesson in exchange rates.

Quavo don't even know he's holding like $15 US, but Nigeria showing Migos love >>>>> pic.twitter.com/du5pl4DIgs — 🇳🇬#LawrenceHive 🇳🇬 (@YoShowtime) December 21, 2016

We’re still waiting on No Label 3, but if its because Migos are too busy staging shows like this, then it’s probably forgivable. Check out a bit of their performance of “Dat Way” below and if you’re still feeling uncomfortably energetic, work some of it off with their Young Thug collab “Cocoon.”