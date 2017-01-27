Getty Image

Migos to the Super Bowl instead of Lady Gaga as this year’s halftime performers? It’s a long shot, but that hasn’t stopped one fan from creating a petition asking the NFL to remove the singer in exchange for having the “Bad and Boujee” boys take the field for Super Bowl 51.

A user named Justin Good started the idea with his petition on change.org. His reasoning follows a fan-friendly line of thought. “Very simple, the Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston,” he wrote. “Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change RIGHT NOW.” It actually makes sense and, as of the time this article was published, the petition has amassed almost 8,000 signatures.

Good’s imagination didn’t stop there. He laid out the ideas for a very rap-oriented plan that also includes having the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Gucci, Goodie Mob, Luda and Young Jeezy all to take part as pre-game performers. He wants Young Thug to do “Guwop Home,” which he called “the official anthem of Atlanta. And, he’s written in a request to have Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu to do the national anthem.

With the Super Bowl a week away, the NFL isn’t likely to change course. But, it’s the thought that counts. And what everyone should be thinking is how funny and endearing it is that Migos, who just released their new Culture album on Friday, couldn’t even get a spot to perform on late night television shows a few weeks ago and now they’re a national phenomenon. Maybe Donald Glover had a valid point when he called them this generation’s version of The Beatles.