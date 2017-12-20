Culture was one of the best hip-hop projects of 2017. Culture II is on the way in 2018, and the Migos are stirring up anticipation with their releases. A couple weeks ago they dropped the flashy video for their “Motorsport” single, which has since shot into the top 10. The group is now at the point where they’re helping other artists succeed, because it was Cardi B’s record-breaking third top 10 on the Hip-Hop/R&B charts – and it looks like she has a shot at another No. 1. The group also loomed heavy on their QC: Control The Streets Volume 1 compilation, which included the much-discussed “Ice Tray” track that received a colorful visual treatment.

Today, the trio is back for more with “Stir Fry,” their latest single. In case you thought the group was going to let their newfound success get to their head and start going pop, the track is a firm confirmation otherwise. The song is a bouncy, trap-based jam which has the three talking their kitchen talk over stuttering hi-hats and sharp 808s. The fast-paced “Stir Fry” is another appetizer for Culture II, which doesn’t yet have a release date but will certainly be looked out for. You can stream and purchase the track from a range of digital services here.