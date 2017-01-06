Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Migos couldn’t have picked a better day and time to release their new video for “T-Shirt.” With parts of the country trapped under the #snowpocalypse, the trio’s new visual mirrors the current weather conditions crossed with scenic references to Game of Thrones. Even in the wilderness, the crew keeps things looking classy and cool draped in animal furs and trapper hats while rattling off the numerous ways they used to hustle before the fame. Their pitter-patter flows and the accompanying ad-libs make the track a catchy one as the group gains momentum leading up to the January 27th release of their new album, Culture.

The group is fire hot right now with the success of “Bad and Boujee” on the charts and social media, where memes abound in praise of the track’s opening bars. The Lil Uzi Vert-assisted track will be included on the album as will “T-Shirt” and the other recent single “Call Casting.” Check the tracklist for Culture below and pre-order the project on iTunes.

Culture Tracklist:

1. “Culture” (Feat. DJ Khaled)

2. “T-Shirt”

3. “Call Casting”

4. “Bad and Boujee” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

5. “Get Right Witcha”

6. “Big on Big”

7. “What the Price”

8. “Brown Paper Bag”

9. “Deadz” (Feat. 2 Chainz)

10. “All Ass”

11. “Kelly Price” (Feat. Travis Scott)

12. “Out Yo Way”