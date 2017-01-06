Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Migos Escape Into The Snowy Wilderness For Their New Video For ‘T-Shirt’

01.06.17 10 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Migos couldn’t have picked a better day and time to release their new video for “T-Shirt.” With parts of the country trapped under the #snowpocalypse, the trio’s new visual mirrors the current weather conditions crossed with scenic references to Game of Thrones. Even in the wilderness, the crew keeps things looking classy and cool draped in animal furs and trapper hats while rattling off the numerous ways they used to hustle before the fame. Their pitter-patter flows and the accompanying ad-libs make the track a catchy one as the group gains momentum leading up to the January 27th release of their new album, Culture.

The group is fire hot right now with the success of “Bad and Boujee” on the charts and social media, where memes abound in praise of the track’s opening bars. The Lil Uzi Vert-assisted track will be included on the album as will “T-Shirt” and the other recent single “Call Casting.” Check the tracklist for Culture below and pre-order the project on iTunes.

Culture Tracklist:

1. “Culture” (Feat. DJ Khaled)
2. “T-Shirt
3. “Call Casting
4. “Bad and Boujee” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
5. “Get Right Witcha”
6. “Big on Big”
7. “What the Price”
8. “Brown Paper Bag”
9. “Deadz” (Feat. 2 Chainz)
10. “All Ass”
11. “Kelly Price” (Feat. Travis Scott)
12. “Out Yo Way”

TAGSCulture (Migos Album)Migos

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP