Migos And The Roots Get ‘Bad And Boujee’ With Office Supplies On ‘The Tonight Show’

03.24.17 1 hour ago

Migos has been riding high this year, including a special shoutout by Donald Glover at the Golden Globes and busting through on daytime television with Ellen. They also got a bit of a rub from the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl, but nobody wants to relive that. It’s a good time to be ‘Bad And Boujee,’ even if it has spawned a few bad cover videos. Jimmy Fallon joins that team on NBC after having a difficult time with “rain drop, drop top.”

TAGSjimmy fallonMigosTHE ROOTS
03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
03.17.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
03.14.17 1 week ago
03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
