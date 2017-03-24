Migos has been riding high this year, including a special shoutout by Donald Glover at the Golden Globes and busting through on daytime television with Ellen. They also got a bit of a rub from the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl, but nobody wants to relive that. It’s a good time to be ‘Bad And Boujee,’ even if it has spawned a few bad cover videos. Jimmy Fallon joins that team on NBC after having a difficult time with “rain drop, drop top.”
