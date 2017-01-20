Quality Control Music

Migos have no intentions of letting up now that they have their foot firmly planted on the game’s neck. With the release of their Culture album right around the corner exactly one week from today, the crew let loose their fourth track from the project, “What’s the Price.”

Riding guitar-driven production by 808Godz, Ricky Racks and Keanu Beats, the song should find its way to playlists of their Atlanta hometown’s finest gentleman’s clubs as the YRNs provide their usual boasts of being immune to broke. They employ a lot of Auto-Tune and ad-libs throughout their verses, which highlight the notion that they found a better life by skipping the traditional route to success. Takeoff leads the first verse with Quavo peppering in the extras. He raps, “Tell me what the preacher preach about (preacher), Tell what the teacher teach about (teacher), I’ma go find me a better route, That bullshit and cap you can leave it out (cap)”

The Quality Control standouts have been riding high with the no. 1 song in the country and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in the week to perform “Bad and Boujee. They’ve previously released other songs from the project — “Call Casting” and “T-Shirt” — and the new number should fit comfortably with the rest of the tracks.

Listen to “What’s the Price” below and pre-order Culture right here.