Gallant, The R&B Singer Who Refused To Quit

DJ Premier And Miguel’s Damned Collaboration ‘2 Lovin’ U’ Finally Sees The Light Of Day

02.21.17 1 hour ago

Back before Miguel became one of R&B’s biggest, most cosmic superstars (you’re kidding if you pretend you don’t still hum “Coffee” to yourself every morning while brewing some), he teased a collaboration with DJ Premier that never fully came to fruition. Back in 2014 the two worked together on a song that was then called “Damned,” but it was never released — until now, of course.

Now called, “2 Lovin’ U,” the track is more reminiscent of Kaleidoscope Dream-era Miguel, toiling away in a relationship that feels as fated as a mythic revelation from on high as anything else.

honored work w you Big Bro @djpremier #livinglegend #artgang #artdealerchic

A post shared by Miguel (@miguel) on

According to Pitchfork, DJ Premier confirmed in a press release that the song is the full version of what we heard previously:

The snippet you heard on Miguel’s Instagram, mine is the original. Miguel and I were vibing at a session and just really seeing what we could come up with. What we came up with was a dope, but rough version of what you hear today. Miguel and I had deadlines and we never got around to finishing it. We both really believed in this version of the track and we both felt very strongly that it needed to come out and be released as a single. Miguel and I approached the label about releasing it and everyone was on-board.

Listen above.

TAGSDJ Premiermiguel

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP