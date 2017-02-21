Back before Miguel became one of R&B’s biggest, most cosmic superstars (you’re kidding if you pretend you don’t still hum “Coffee” to yourself every morning while brewing some), he teased a collaboration with DJ Premier that never fully came to fruition. Back in 2014 the two worked together on a song that was then called “Damned,” but it was never released — until now, of course.

Now called, “2 Lovin’ U,” the track is more reminiscent of Kaleidoscope Dream-era Miguel, toiling away in a relationship that feels as fated as a mythic revelation from on high as anything else.

honored work w you Big Bro @djpremier #livinglegend #artgang #artdealerchic A post shared by Miguel (@miguel) on Apr 22, 2014 at 4:25pm PDT

According to Pitchfork, DJ Premier confirmed in a press release that the song is the full version of what we heard previously:

The snippet you heard on Miguel’s Instagram, mine is the original. Miguel and I were vibing at a session and just really seeing what we could come up with. What we came up with was a dope, but rough version of what you hear today. Miguel and I had deadlines and we never got around to finishing it. We both really believed in this version of the track and we both felt very strongly that it needed to come out and be released as a single. Miguel and I approached the label about releasing it and everyone was on-board.

