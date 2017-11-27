Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although Miguel’s 2015 album Wildheart was a strong one, he’s still disappointed in how the album was received. So, he’s ready to try again with his upcoming record War & Leisure, which is set to hit shelves on December 1st. We’ve gotten a few tastes of the album so far: “Pineapple Skies,” “Told You So,” the Travis Scott-featuring “Skywalker,” and now, “Come Through And Chill,” which features J. Cole and which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show last night.

The sultry track, led by a soulful repeating guitar lick, lives up to its relaxing title, although Cole’s not pulling any punches in his political verses: “Know you’ve been on my mind like Kaepernick kneelin’ / Or police killings, or Trump sayin’ slick shit.” Miguel told Lowe he was happy to collaborate with his friend again: