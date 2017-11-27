Although Miguel’s 2015 album Wildheart was a strong one, he’s still disappointed in how the album was received. So, he’s ready to try again with his upcoming record War & Leisure, which is set to hit shelves on December 1st. We’ve gotten a few tastes of the album so far: “Pineapple Skies,” “Told You So,” the Travis Scott-featuring “Skywalker,” and now, “Come Through And Chill,” which features J. Cole and which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show last night.
The sultry track, led by a soulful repeating guitar lick, lives up to its relaxing title, although Cole’s not pulling any punches in his political verses: “Know you’ve been on my mind like Kaepernick kneelin’ / Or police killings, or Trump sayin’ slick shit.” Miguel told Lowe he was happy to collaborate with his friend again:
“We were kind of listening to the album and going through and trying to understand what we could add was tasteful but didn’t really dilute it too much or dilute the message or whatever. We just felt like Cole, it was just it was a good time to just get one of those back in and just to feel good. It just feels like home. Cole is always the perfect person to collaborate with that too.”
