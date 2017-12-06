Miguel And Travis Scott Brought Heavy Vibes And Crazy Energy To Their Late Night ‘Sky Walker’ Performance

Senior Music Writer
12.06.17

Miguel is one of the most exciting young performers on the planet. Travis Scott is also, one of the most exciting young performers on the planet. Put them on a stage together and you’ve just created a recipe for something seriously special. That’s exactly what the producers at Jimmy Kimmel Live! must have been banking on Tuesday night anyway, when they booked the two men to appear and put on a performance of their most recent collaboration “Sky Walker” from Miguel’s latest, spectacular album War & Leisure.

Introduced by Tracee Ellis Ross, who was filling in for Kimmel while he’s off the air, taking care of his child who underwent open-heart surgery, Miguel takes center stage from the jump, bringing the glittery single an immense amount of simmering sexuality. Midway through he’s joined by Scott, who ably rips off his guest verse, before the two men feed off each other’s energy through the final chorus.

In an annotation for Genius, Miguel expressed his admiration for Trav, while also tipping his hand to some material that might still be in the vault. “I’m easily amused, but I’m rarely impressed,” he said. “Travis always shows up and impresses me some how. We have a few songs together.”

You can watch Miguel and Travis Scott team up and go HAM over “Sky Walker” in the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSmiguelSky WalkerTravis Scottwar & leisure

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP