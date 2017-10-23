Miguel’s Disappointment With ‘Wildheart’s’ International Reception Fuels His New Album ‘War & Leisure’

10.23.17 9 mins ago

Instagram

Miguel has achieved the kind of success most R&B singers would dream of — but it’s still not enough for him. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he expressed regrets that his Wildheart album didn’t vault him into international stardom like he desired.

The 2015 album did well in the United States, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard charts and earning two Grammy nominations. He describes the stateside reception as “magic,” with people “telling [him] how powerful and life-changing it was.” But when it comes to the fan response across the pond, the results were less impressive.

The album was themed around self-acceptance and outsiderdom— and ironically, he found himself as a veritable outsider to fans in non-English speaking European countries who didn’t accept the project like fans in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The lukewarm reception caused Miguel to “lose touch with his emotions,” which made him retreat and “put on a front” with friends and family. “We just did small talk – yeah, everything’s good – without getting to the meat,” he said.

Ultimately, he decided to go to the “game tape” and figure out how to execute his goals better for future work. That process resulted in a new team around him, and a new outlook: to make the upbeat-yet-commentary-infused album that is War & Leisure, for which he’s released a Snoop Dogg-featuring preview and the Travis Scott-featured “Skywalker.”

Around The Web

TAGSmiguel

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP