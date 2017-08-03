Mike Dean, the hit record producer — not Mike Dean the English soccer ref — released the tour version of Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” on Soundcloud, so even those who haven’t been able to attend one of La Flame’s crazy shows can hear it. Scott is currently rapping on a mechanical bird on the explosive DAMN tour with Kendrick Lamar and D.R.A.M. which has arenas across the states jumping since the beginning of July.

The star-studded tour has featured a number guest appearances so far, including the likes of J.Cole, 2 Chainz, and recently Chance The Rapper, who performed when the tour hit his hometown of Chicago, have shared the stage along side K-Dot and Travis.

The amount of excitement surrounding this tour is enormous and it’s because the backbone of the tour is good music. Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN and Travis Scott’s Birds In The Trap Sing Mcknight are both platinum albums and DRAM has a growing discography of quality soulful music which includes big hits such as “Broccoli” and “Cute.” Anyone who is a fan of seeing rappers perform live know there’s always a special twist added to the music.

Sometimes a song is performed acappella, other times they use a live band instead, and once in awhile they add an extra verse or do a remix. The talented Mike Dean has added some flavor to “Goosebumps” for Travis’ live performances, and the tour version has more of an orchestral feeling in the background than the original version — most likely due to the use of synths. Other than the extra drama the synths add, the song is still recognizable and hits just as hard as the version we were first introduced too. The tour hits Oakland tomorrow, then a show in Vegas before K-Dot returns home to LA this weekend. And if you can’t make it, you can still listen to the remix above.