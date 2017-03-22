Mike WiLL Made-It

Have you checked the tracklist for Mike Will Made-It’s upcoming album Ransom 2 yet? It’s actually insane. The list of guest artists that the mega-producer managed to bring together for his latest project is incredible and includes 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and Migos to name a select few. We’ve gotten a few tastes of what’s to come here and there — the Kendrick Lamar, Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane collaboration “Perfect Pints” looks especially enticing — but for his latest trick, Mike Will has revealed a brand new banger named “Razzle Dazzle” featuring none other than Future.

“Razzle Dazzle” finds Future rapping at the same high-performance level that he exhibited on his most recent albums Future and HNDRXX. Throughout the new song, he reflects on his position as one of the biggest, most successful rappers in the game and what it took to get there. “Had the molly’s on Pluto, they never did it / Had them Percocets when you would never do it / Used to dream of the sh*t that you never do / Now I’m livin’ the life that you never knew.” In the background, the frenetic beat put together by Mike Will glistens and swells, pushing Future at an unrelenting pace.

Ransom 2 drops this Friday, March 24. You can listen to Mike WiLL Made-It’s new song “Razzle Dazzle” below.