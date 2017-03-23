Getty Image

Mike Will Made-It held off for as long as he could, but he knew when he released the tracklist to his new compilation Ransom 2 and it featured the name Kendrick Lamar he was going to have to unleash that onto the world at some point. Now, with the LP on the way in less than 24 hours, he let “Perfect Pint” with Kenny, Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane loose on Beats 1’s Zane Lowe radio shoe. It does not disappoint.

Slim Jxmmi opens the track with a verse, while his brother Swae Lee handles hook duty — of course — and Guwop hops in to bag up some dope with saran wrap and Vaseline in the trap. Still, it’s Kendrick, as always, steals the show and finds the time on the Atlanta-centric track to pay a brief homage to the late Shawty Lo by boisterously yelling “Must be two sides!”

And it appears Mike Will is going to give the song a full push, including a video that was filmed recently.

Comment if you're ready for my new song #perfectpints 🍼 📸: @mylesxharris A post shared by Mike WiLL Made It (@mikewillmadeit) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

The new verse from Kendrick arrives just as he’s seemingly beginning his push towards his new album, so it’s officially time for the #KDotHive to strap up their boots and get ready for K. Dot season.

Check out “Perfect Pint” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd below before Mike Will Made-It releases Ransom 2 tomorrow, March 24th on iTunes here.