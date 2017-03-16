Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike WiLL Made-It has just unveiled the full track list to his upcoming album Ransom 2 and it’s pretty astounding. After offering a preview at Rae Sremmurd’s performance in Prague, Czech Republic last month, the super producer appears to be on the verge of dropping a brand new track with the duo featuring additional contributions from Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. That’s not even to mention the songs with Future, 2 Chainz, Rihanna, Rihanna and Big Sean. The album is slated to drop March 24 with pre-order available tonight.

Titled “Perfect Pint,” the track featuring Sremmurd, Kendrick and Gucci is one of 17 total selections. Recently, the producer unveiled “Gucci On My,” the comes with features from 21 Savage, YG & Migos. Another cut received “Faith” received a verse from Lil Wayne. Even “Nothing is Promised,” the track Mike released in 2016 with Rihanna made the album

The whole project is a bit of a flex, coming hot on the heels of an amazing 2016 for the producer. In addition to helping to craft Beyonce’s “Formation,” he engineered the sound behind Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” and a slew of Gucci Mane songs last year. Of course that selection is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the work that he put in. And according to him, this new album is going to be pretty important.

“Dropping the soundtrack of the culture 3/24/17 thanks for your patience,” he wrote in an Instagram post. That’s a lot to live up to. Check out the full track listing below. For those that pre-order the album, “On the Come Up,” featuring Big Sean, is available as an instant download.

Mike WiLL Made It — Ransom 2 (Tracklisting):

1. “On The Come Up” (Feat. Big Sean)

2. “W Y O (What You On)” (Feat. Young Thug)

3. “Hasselhoff” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

4. “Gucci On My” (Feat. 21 Savage, YG & Migos)

5. “Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus)” (Feat. Fortune)

6. “Perfect Pint” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane & Rae Sremmurd)

7. “Razzle Dazzle” (Feat. Future)

8. “Bars Of Soap” (Feat. Swae Lee)

9. “Burnin’” (Feat. Andrea)

10. “Y’all Ain’t Ready” (Feat. 2 Chainz)

11. “Aries (YuGo”) (Feat. Pharrell & Station Wagon P)

12. “Emotions Unlocked” (Feat. Eearz)

13. “Big God” (Feat. Trouble & Problem)

14. “Faith” (Feat. Lil Wayne & Hoodybaby)

15. “Come Down” (Feat. Chief Keef & Rae Sremmurd)

16. “Outro”

17. “Nothing Is Promised” (Feat. Rihanna)