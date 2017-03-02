Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike Will Made-It obviously keeps busy. The Atlanta native is one of the torchbearers in the current landscape of not only Atlanta rap but rap as a whole. In between producing for everybody — including the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna — Mike has carved out some time to put together a sequel to his 2014 compilation/mixtape Ransom. The aptly-titled Ransom 2 is rumored to surface sometime in March, and on Thursday Mike randomly dropped the first glimpse of the new project with “Gucci On My” featuring Migos, 21 Savage and YG.

Mike previewed the track on his Instagram back in January, but at the time didn’t release any details including the inclusion of Migos on the track. 21 opens the track and handles the hook with his trademark nonchalant flow, rambling about the Gucci on his shirt, his Rolex and the standard 21 Savage things. YG follows suit on his verse, aping the muted tone before Quavo and Offset come through and provide the track plenty of energy with a tag team verse to wrap things up.

Though Mike hasn’t let much out in terms of what to expect on Ransom 2, you can rest assured the project will feature plenty of Atlanta’s heaviest hitters, especially the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane and probably Future and Young Thug.