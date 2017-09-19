Getty Image

Simply put, Missy Elliot is a legend. She has nothing left to prove as she’s a trendsetter and groundbreaker in the industry, but in 2017 she’s made a comeback of sorts. She’s released new music and even hit the festival circuit for a performance so rare even Beyonce had to come enjoy it. Monday night she surfaced again, this time to honor another living legend at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors show.

Missy performed her 1999 hit “She’s A Bitch,” as part of an ensemble performance honoring legendary video director Hype Williams. For the performance Missy recreated as much of the Hype Williams-directed video for the song as she could, including the bald head, the leather outfit and she even emerged from a pool of water to do so. According to Missy herself, the makeup and bald head took an astounding seven hours to put on and two and a half hours to take off.

I was underwater 4 8 seconds I think😳my make up & bald head took 7 hours to put on 2 & a half 2 take off! I had to use powder to get in suit https://t.co/vRsl0LA4Da — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 19, 2017

Per usual, Missy stole the show with her endless energy as she was flanked by dozens of similarly dressed dancers, and a couple people jumping around merrily on a trampoline. Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, Ty Dolla $ign, Mariah Carey also performed on the show as Carey, comedian Martin Lawrence, Hype, Jermaine Dupri, and Master P were all honored as “‘90s Game Changers.” Check out Missy’s performance below.