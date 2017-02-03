Shutterstock

Last week, New York City’s yellow cabs went on a brief strike in response to the Muslim ban Donald Trump enacted. While the cabbies were standing in solidarity with the thousands of protesters at JFK airport, Uber was undermining their strike by keeping Uber drivers on the road. This, along with the fact that CEO Travis Kalanick was on Trump’s economic advisory council, prompted #DeleteUber, a social media movement meant to hit Uber where it hurts them the most: their pockets. With Uber no longer an option for #woke passengers seeking companies more aligned with their beliefs, many are flocking to Moovn, a black-owned alternative to Uber and Lyft.

Moovn is the brainchild of Tanzanian immigrant Godwin Gabriel. The tech entrepreneur holds an MBA from the Foster School of Business but taught himself how to code before developing and launching the app in 2015. Now, Moovn operates in several major U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York, Chicago and San Fransico. They’ve also gone global with offices in Dubai, Tanzania, South Africa, and plans for a presence in more cities in the next coming months. Still, the app remained relatively unknown until #DeleteUber happened.